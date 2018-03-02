FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Basic Materials
March 2, 2018 / 8:11 AM / a day ago

CEFC management, daily operations taken over by Shanghai government - SCMP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - Shanghai Guosheng Group, a portfolio and investment agency controlled by the Shanghai municipal government, has taken over the management and daily operations of CEFC China Energy, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.

The report cited two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Responding to the report, a CEFC spokesman said the company has not been informed of any takeover and the management continues to run the company.

The reported move comes after Ye Jianming, the chairman of the private firm that has agreed to buy a nearly $9.1 billion stake in Russian oil major Rosneft, was investigated for suspected economic crimes, according to a source briefed on the matter. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Aizhu Chen Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.