China's CNOOC resumes crude production at South China Sea, North Sea fields
January 4, 2018 / 5:27 AM / a day ago

China's CNOOC resumes crude production at South China Sea, North Sea fields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 4 (Reuters) -

* Chinese offshore oil producer CNOOC has resumed production at its Lufeng South China Sea oilfield, an official from the company’s investors relations department said on Thursday

* The Lufeng Oilfield was shut on July 22 due to leaking at a floating oil storage vessel attached to the field

* Production at Lufeng will gradually climb back to 2,4000 barrels per day, the official said

* Four oil fields - Buzzard, Scott, Telford and Rochelle - over the North Sea in UK where CNOOC’s subsidiary Nexen owns interests also resumed production after a key pipeline reopened after repair, CNOOC official said (Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

