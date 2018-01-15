FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-China's state-owned coal firms target 12.65 mln tonnes of capacity cuts - Xinhua
#Basic Materials
January 15, 2018 / 12:19 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-China's state-owned coal firms target 12.65 mln tonnes of capacity cuts - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(adds detail, background)

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China’s central government-owned enterprises will target coal capacity cuts of 12.65 million tonnes in 2018, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The Xinhua report, which followed a meeting of the heads of companies controlled by China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Sasac), said elimination of coal-fired power generation capacity would also be actively encouraged.

It provided a separate 80 million tonne target for consolidation of coal capacity by central government-owned firms in China, the world’s largest coal producer, this year.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s state planner, said on Jan. 5 it planned to create several “super-large” coal mining companies by the end of 2020, each with capacity to produce 100 million tonnes per year of coal.

Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Mark Potter and David Evans

