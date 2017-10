BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China, the world’s second-largest economy, must cooperate with other nations to tackle climate change and ensure the survival of mankind, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of a key Communist Party congress.

China overtook the United States as the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in 2007. (Reporting by Christian Shepherd and Stella Qiu; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)