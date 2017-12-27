FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2017 / 9:59 AM / a day ago

China's Tongling Nonferrous, Freeport-McMoRan agree on 2018 benchmark TC/RCs at $82.25/8.225 cents - source

Reuters Staff

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) -

* China’s leading copper smelter Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group has agreed with Freeport-McMoRan Inc for treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) at $82.25 per tonne and 8.225 cents per pound as the 2018 benchmark, a company source with the smelter told Reuters on Wednesday.

* The term is 11 percent lower than the 2017 annual benchmarks of $92.50 per tonne and 9.2 cents per pound. (Reporting by Tom Daly in BEIJING and Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

