Former deputy head of state asset regulator under investigation - graft watchdog

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - The former deputy head of China's state asset regulator, Zhang Xiwu, is being investigated for "serious violation of disciplines", China's graft watchdog said on Monday.

Zhang, who was chairman of Shenhua Group before being appointed deputy head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), was removed from his Communist Party and government positions, according to a statement on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI). (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Paul Tait)