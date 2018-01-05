FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank issues window guidance to restrict NCD issuance - sources
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
deals
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Half as many migrants landed in Europe in 2017 as 2016 - IOM
world
Half as many migrants landed in Europe in 2017 as 2016 - IOM
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
January 5, 2018 / 6:54 AM / 2 days ago

China c.bank issues window guidance to restrict NCD issuance - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has moved to restrict the issuance of negotiable certificates of deposit (NCDs) this year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, as the government intensifies its deleveraging campaign.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) advised banks via so-called “window guidance” to follow a new formula capping NCD issues during the year.

Applications for quotas to issue NCDs would be rejected if an applicant’s interbank borrowings plus the requested amount of NCD quotas exceeded one-third of its total liabilities, the sources said.

Window guidance refers to informal instructions from regulators that are often communicated orally with no written notice.

The PBOC had yet to respond to a Reuters request for comment on the matter. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.