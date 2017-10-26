FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orders for rare $2 bln China sovereign bond issue top $20 bln - bankers
Sections
Featured
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asian Currency News
October 26, 2017 / 8:36 AM / in a day

Orders for rare $2 bln China sovereign bond issue top $20 bln - bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A rare sovereign bond issue from China has attracted orders in excess of $20 billion ahead of its pricing later on Thursday, banking sources said, as global investors scramble for a part of the $2 billion deal.

The sovereign’s first offshore bond offering since 2004 has a 5-year and a 10-year tranche, each of $1 billion. Bankers said orders so far were evenly split between the two tranches.

Bank of China, Bank of Communications , Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank, CICC,Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC, Standard Chartered Bank, have been hired to manage the deal. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.