China demands public apology from Delta for listing Taiwan, Tibet as countries
January 12, 2018 / 8:15 AM / a day ago

China demands public apology from Delta for listing Taiwan, Tibet as countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China’s aviation authority on Friday said it had asked Delta Air Lines to investigate why Taiwan and Tibet were listed as countries on its website, and demanded an “immediate and public” apology,

Civil Aviation Administration of China said on its website it would require all foreign airlines operating routes to China to conduct comprehensive investigation of their websites, apps and customer-related information and “strictly comply with China’s laws and regulations to prevent a similar thing from happening”.

Delta was not immediately able to comment outside U.S. office hours.

Visitors to Delta’s complaint and comment section on its Chinese website could select Tibet and Taiwan as countries which they were from, as of Friday morning in China. The Tibet option had been removed as of 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT) China time. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and John Ruwitch)

