China to deepen supply-side reform in 2018 - state media

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China will deepen supply-side structural reform in 2018 and look to improve the quality of economic growth, according to a statement carried by the official Xinhua news agency on Wednesday, following an annual economic meeting of China’s top leadership.

China will maintain prudent, neutral monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy in 2018, Xinhua said.

The government will ensure housing supply through multiple channels, including renting, next year, Xinhua said.

The annual economic conference is keenly watched by investors for clues to policy priorities and economic targets in the year ahead. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)