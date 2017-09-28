FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's cross-border capital flows to remain stable in H2 - regulator
Sections
Featured
China's Xi lays out vision for "new era"
CHINA'S PARTY CONGRESS
China's Xi lays out vision for "new era"
Russian politicians fail to see funny side of 'Death of Stalin'
Entertainment
Russian politicians fail to see funny side of 'Death of Stalin'
Staveley eyes £300 million bid for Newcastle United - source
Sport
Staveley eyes £300 million bid for Newcastle United - source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 28, 2017 / 9:56 AM / in 20 days

China's cross-border capital flows to remain stable in H2 - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China’s cross-border capital movements will remain stable in the second half this year, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday, while adding that authorities will still have to keep an eye on capital flow risks.

China also will maintain a reasonable current account surplus in the secondf half and the ratio of current account surplus to GDP for 2017 will remain at a reasonable level, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on its website.

For the first half, China’s current account surplus was equivalent to 1.2 percent of GDP, SAFE said, after data showed that the country posted a final current account surplus of $50.9 billion in the second quarter.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.