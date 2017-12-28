China's final Q3 final current account surplus at $40.5 bln - FX regulator

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China posted a final current account surplus of $40.5 billion in the third quarter, compared with a preliminary surplus of $37.1 billion, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

For the July-September period, China recorded a $14.2 billion surplus in its capital and financial account, versus a preliminary deficit of $37.1 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on its website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)