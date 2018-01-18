FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
The Trump Effect
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Science
Arts
#Markets News
January 18, 2018 / 9:54 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Breakdown of China's 2017 fixed-asset investment

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Jan 18 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China's fixed-asset investment for the year to date, published by the
National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. 
    (Percent change from a year earlier, year to date):
                  Jan-De  Jan-No  Jan-Oc  Jan-Se  Jan-Au  Jan-Ju  Jan-Ju  Jan-Ma  Jan-Ap  Jan-Ma  Jan-Fe  Jan-De  Jan-No
                       c       v       t       p       g       l       n       y       r       r       b       c       v
 FAI                 7.2     7.2     7.3     7.5     7.8     8.3     8.6     8.6     8.9     9.2     8.9     8.1     8.3
 State firms        10.1      11    10.9      11    11.2    11.7      12    12.6    13.8    13.6    14.4    18.7    20.2
 Real estate         7.0     7.5     7.8     8.1     7.9     7.9     8.5     8.8     9.3     9.1     8.9     6.9     6.5
 Central            -5.7    -5.8    -5.9      -6   -27.6    -7.2   -10.9   -10.2    -9.2    -7.1      -7     4.9     0.7
 government                                                                                                       
 Local               7.7     7.8     7.8       8     9.7     8.9     9.5     9.4     9.6     9.9     9.5     8.3     8.8
 government                                                                                                       
 Primary            11.8    11.4    13.1    11.8    12.2    14.4    16.5    16.9    19.1    19.8    19.1    21.1    21.9
 industry                                                                                                         
 Secondary           3.2     2.6     2.7     2.6     3.2     3.4       4     3.6     3.5     4.2     2.9     3.5     3.3
 industry                                                                                                         
 Tertiary            9.5    10.1      10    10.5    10.6    11.3    11.3    11.6    12.1    12.2    12.2    10.9    11.3
 industry                                                                                                         
 Oil & gas          13.9    15.8    14.7    12.4     6.9     6.8     6.4    -6.1     4.2    26.5    95.3   -31.9   -33.9
 extraction                                                                                                       
 Ferrous metal     -22.8     -23   -22.4   -23.5   -22.3   -20.5   -23.7   -24.5   -25.5   -23.1    -0.2   -28.4   -29.1
 mining                                                                                                           
 Non-ferrous       -21.3   -22.4   -21.3   -20.8   -20.4     -21   -19.8   -17.1   -16.3   -12.3   -15.4     -10      -9
 metal                                                                                                            
 mining                                                                                                                 
 Non-metal         -16.3   -15.8   -14.1   -13.7   -10.9    -9.4    -7.8    -7.3    -7.4   -11.7    -4.9     1.6     1.8
 mineral                                                                                                          
 mining                                                                                                                 
 Power               0.8     1.1     2.3     1.7     2.6     1.6     2.5     2.4     1.2     2.6     0.9    11.3    13.2
 Railway            -0.1     0.5     0.4     0.5     4.2     3.3     1.9     3.4     3.5    10.8    12.1    -0.2       5
 transport                                                                                                        
 Domestic            7.7     7.8     7.9     8.1     8.4     8.9     9.3     9.2     9.6      10     9.7     7.8       8
 investment                                                                                                       
 HK, Taiwan         -4.0    -2.9    -3.8    -4.3      -4      -5    -4.7    -4.4    -4.4    -2.7    -3.6    18.5    17.2
 investment                                                                                                             
 Foreign            -2.7    -5.3    -6.6    -6.7    -6.7    -5.7      -4    -1.3    -0.3     0.3    -2.1    12.4    12.8
 investment                                                                                                       
 Projects           18.2    18.7    18.1    18.1    18.6    19.4    19.7    19.4      19    21.7      22      10     9.1
 underway                                                                                                         
 New projects        6.2     6.2     3.8     2.4     2.2     1.9    -1.2    -5.6    -5.9    -6.5    -8.3    20.9      21
 
 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.