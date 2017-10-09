FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Sept FX reserves lifted by appreciation of investments - FX regulator
October 9, 2017

China Sept FX reserves lifted by appreciation of investments - FX regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China’s cross-border capital flows remained stable in September and the overall appreciation of foreign exchange reserves’ investments helped boost the value of forex reserves last month, the regulator said on Monday.

The level of forex reserves will remain “balanced and stable” in the future, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on its website, while cross-border capital flows will remain “steady”.

China’s foreign exchange reserves rose modestly in September for an eighth straight month, to $3.109 trillion, and by slightly more than markets had expected, as tighter regulations and a stronger yuan continued to discourage capital outflows. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

