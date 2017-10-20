TABLE-China Q3 economic growth breakdown, by major sector

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's economy grew 6.8 percent in the third quarter, a slight slowdown from 6.9 percent in the second quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday. Following is a table of NBS data published on Friday showing a breakdown of third quarter GDP by major sector, with year-on-year growth rates for each. 3Q2017 2Q2017 1Q2017 4Q2016 3Q2016 2Q2016 GDP 6.8 6.9 6.9 6.8 6.7 6.7 Primary industry 3.9 3.8 3 2.9 4 3.1 (agricultural) Secondary industry 6 6.4 6.4 6.1 6.1 6.3 (manufacturing and construction) Tertiary (services) 8 7.6 7.7 8.3 7.6 7.5 Agri/forestry/animal 4 3.9 3.2 3.1 4.1 3.3 husbandry/fishery Industrial 6.3 6.6 6.5 6.1 6.1 6 Construction 4 5.4 5.3 5.9 6 7.3 Retail/wholesale 7.1 7.1 7.4 7.2 7 6.5 Transportation/storage/postal 9.1 9.6 8.7 9.9 6.5 5.7 Catering and accommodation 7.1 7 7.4 7.3 6.5 6.8 Finance 5.6 3.2 4.4 3.8 5.6 5.3 Real estate 3.9 6.2 7.8 7.7 8.8 8.8 (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)