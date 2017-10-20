FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China Q3 economic growth breakdown, by major sector
#Banking and Financial News
October 20, 2017 / 2:38 AM / 5 days ago

TABLE-China Q3 economic growth breakdown, by major sector

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's economy grew 6.8 percent in the third quarter, a slight
slowdown from 6.9 percent in the second quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics
(NBS) on Thursday.
    Following is a table of NBS data published on Friday showing a breakdown of third quarter
GDP by major sector, with year-on-year growth rates for each.
    
                                3Q2017  2Q2017  1Q2017  4Q2016  3Q2016  2Q2016
 GDP                               6.8     6.9     6.9     6.8     6.7     6.7
 Primary industry                  3.9     3.8       3     2.9       4     3.1
 (agricultural)                                                         
 Secondary industry                  6     6.4     6.4     6.1     6.1     6.3
 (manufacturing and                                                     
 construction)                                                          
 Tertiary (services)                 8     7.6     7.7     8.3     7.6     7.5
                                                                              
 Agri/forestry/animal                4     3.9     3.2     3.1     4.1     3.3
 husbandry/fishery                                                      
 Industrial                        6.3     6.6     6.5     6.1     6.1       6
 Construction                        4     5.4     5.3     5.9       6     7.3
 Retail/wholesale                  7.1     7.1     7.4     7.2       7     6.5
 Transportation/storage/postal     9.1     9.6     8.7     9.9     6.5     5.7
 Catering and accommodation        7.1       7     7.4     7.3     6.5     6.8
 Finance                           5.6     3.2     4.4     3.8     5.6     5.3
 Real estate                       3.9     6.2     7.8     7.7     8.8     8.8
 

 (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
