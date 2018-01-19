TABLE-China Q4 economic growth breakdown, by major sector

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China's economy grew 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the pace in the third quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday. Following is a table of NBS data published on Friday showing a breakdown of fourth-quarter gross domestic product by major sector, with year-on-year growth rates for each. 4Q2017 3Q2017 2Q2017 1Q2017 4Q2016 3Q2016 GDP 6.8 6.8 6.9 6.9 6.8 6.7 Primary 4.4 3.9 3.8 3 2.9 4 industry (agricultural) Secondary 5.7 6 6.4 6.4 6.1 6.1 industry (manufacturing and construction) Tertiary 8.3 8 7.6 7.7 8.3 7.6 (services) Agri/forestry/ 4.5 4 3.9 3.2 3.1 4.1 animal husbandry/fish ery Industrial 6.2 6.3 6.6 6.5 6.1 6.1 Construction 3.1 4 5.4 5.3 5.9 6 Retail/wholesa 6.9 7.1 7.1 7.4 7.2 7 le Transportation 8.6 9.1 9.6 8.7 9.9 6.5 /storage/posta l Catering and 7 7.1 7 7.4 7.3 6.5 accommodation Finance 4 5.6 3.2 4.4 3.8 5.6 Real estate 4.8 3.9 6.2 7.8 7.7 8.8 (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)