January 19, 2018 / 1:59 AM / a day ago

TABLE-China Q4 economic growth breakdown, by major sector

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China's economy grew 6.8 percent
in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the pace in the third
quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on
Thursday.
    Following is a table of NBS data published on Friday showing
a breakdown of fourth-quarter gross domestic product
by major sector, with year-on-year growth rates for each.
                  4Q2017  3Q2017  2Q2017  1Q2017  4Q2016  3Q2016
 GDP                 6.8     6.8     6.9     6.9     6.8     6.7
 Primary             4.4     3.9     3.8       3     2.9       4
 industry                                                 
 (agricultural)                                           
 Secondary           5.7       6     6.4     6.4     6.1     6.1
 industry                                                 
 (manufacturing                                           
 and                                                      
 construction)                                            
 Tertiary            8.3       8     7.6     7.7     8.3     7.6
 (services)                                               
                                                                
 Agri/forestry/      4.5       4     3.9     3.2     3.1     4.1
 animal                                                   
 husbandry/fish                                           
 ery                                                      
 Industrial          6.2     6.3     6.6     6.5     6.1     6.1
 Construction        3.1       4     5.4     5.3     5.9       6
 Retail/wholesa      6.9     7.1     7.1     7.4     7.2       7
 le                                                       
 Transportation      8.6     9.1     9.6     8.7     9.9     6.5
 /storage/posta                                           
 l                                                        
 Catering and          7     7.1       7     7.4     7.3     6.5
 accommodation                                            
 Finance               4     5.6     3.2     4.4     3.8     5.6
 Real estate         4.8     3.9     6.2     7.8     7.7     8.8
 
 (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)
