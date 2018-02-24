FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018 / 3:43 AM / a day ago

TABLE-China property price changes in January

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    BEIJING, Feb 24 - Following is a breakdown of average new home price changes in major
Chinese cities in January, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday.
    Home price figures published since January 2011 are not comparable with previous
periods as the bureau introduced a new calculation method. For January's data, the
government excluded sales prices for affordable housing.
    The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters.  
       
    (Pct change y/y)     
              Nationwide  Beijing   Tianjin  Shanghai  Guangzhou   Shenzhen  Chongqing
 2018  Jan           5.0     -1.2      -0.1      -0.2        3.7       -3.4        8.3
       Dec           5.3     -0.2       0.2       0.2        5.5       -2.9       10.0
       Nov           5.1     -0.2      -0.1      -0.2        6.6       -3.1       10.7
       Oct           5.4     -0.2       0.6      -0.2        7.7       -3.3       11.4
       Sept          6.3      0.5       1.8       0.0        9.4       -3.7       11.9
       Aug           8.3      5.2       5.9       2.8       13.2       -1.9       12.8
       July          9.7      8.9       9.7       7.3       16.7        0.5       12.8
       June         10.2     10.7      12.3       8.6       17.8        2.7       12.0
       May          10.4     13.5      14.7      11.0       19.4        5.4       10.2
       April        10.7     16.0      17.3      13.2       21.6        6.6        9.9
       Mar          11.3     19.0      20.5      16.8       22.7        9.1        8.9
       Feb          11.8     22.1      22.7      21.1       23.1       13.5        8.3
 2017  Jan          12.2     24.7      23.2      23.8       24.0       18.2        7.7
 
       (Pct change m/m)                                                                  
               Nationwide   Beijing   Tianjin  Shanghai  Guangzhou   Shenzhen   Chongqing
 2018  Jan            0.3       0.2       0.5      -0.4       -0.4        0.0         0.3
       Dec            0.4       0.0       0.2       0.2       -0.3       -0.2         0.4
       Nov            0.3       0.0      -0.2       0.0       -0.1       -0.2         0.6
       Oct            0.3      -0.2       0.1       0.2       -0.2       -0.1         0.2
       Sept           0.2      -0.1       0.0       0.0       -0.5        0.0         0.2
       Aug            0.2       0.0      -0.1       0.0       -0.7       -0.4         0.3
       July           0.4      -0.1      -0.2       0.0        0.4       -0.2         0.9
       June           0.7      -0.4       0.0      -0.2        0.5        0.0         1.5
       May            0.7       0.0       0.1       0.0        0.9       -0.6         0.8
       April          0.7       0.2      -0.1      -0.1        1.4        0.0         1.4
       Mar            0.6       0.4       0.2      -0.1        2.5       -0.3         1.1
       Feb            0.3       0.0       0.4       0.2        0.9       -0.6         1.0
 2017  Jan            0.2       0.0      -0.3      -0.1        0.6       -0.5         1.3
 
 (Compiled by Josephine Mason and Pei Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
