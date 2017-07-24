FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
China's politburo says will prevent systemic financial risks - Xinhua
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 24, 2017 / 10:00 AM / 14 days ago

China's politburo says will prevent systemic financial risks - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - China will implement proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy in the second half of the year, the official Xinhua news agency said citing the Politburo, the highest decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, following a meeting on Monday.

China will strengthen coordination of financial regulation, stabilise the property market and prevent systemic financial risks, according to a statement following the meeting, which was chaired by President Xi Jinping. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.