China's Dec industrial profits rise 10.8 pct y/y, up 21.0 pct in 2017

BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Profits earned by China’s industrial companies rose 10.8 percent y/y to 824.16 billion yuan in December, the statistics bureau said on Friday.

Industrial profits increased 21.0 percent year-on-year in 2017 to 7.519 trillion yuan, versus the 21.9 percent gain in January-November period, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on its website.

Chinese industrial firms’ liabilities increased 5.7 percent from a year earlier at the end of 2017, compared with a 6.3 percent rise as of end-November.

The data covers large companies with annual revenue of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations. (Reporting by Zhang Min and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)