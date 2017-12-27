FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Nov industrial profits up 14.9 pct y/y, slowest growth since April
#Markets News
December 27, 2017 / 1:39 AM / 2 days ago

China's Nov industrial profits up 14.9 pct y/y, slowest growth since April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Profits earned by China’s industrial firms in November rose 14.9 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday, the weakest earnings growth since April and well below a 25.1 percent gain in October.

Profits rose to 785.8 billion yuan in November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on its website.

In the first eleven months, industrial profits rose 21.9 percent from a year earlier, versus the 23.3 percent increase in January-October period, according to the statistics bureau.

Chinese industrial firms’ liabilities increased 6.3 percent from a year earlier as of end-November, compared with a 6.7 percent rise from the end of October.

The data covers large companies with annual revenue of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

