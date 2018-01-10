China Dec CPI rises 1.8 pct y/y; PPI up 4.9 y/y, above forecast

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China’s consumer inflation accelerated to 1.8 percent in December, official data showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) had been expected to rise 1.9 percent from a year earlier, compared with an increase of 1.7 percent in November.

The producer price index rose 4.9 percent from a year earlier, compared with the previous month’s rise of 5.8 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on its website.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the rise in the PPI to slow to 4.8 percent in December. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)