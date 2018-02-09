FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Markets News
February 9, 2018 / 1:36 AM / a day ago

China Jan CPI up 1.5 pct y/y, PPI up 4.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China’s consumer inflation cooled to 1.5 percent in January, in line with economists’ forecasts, official data showed on Friday.

The consumer price index (CPI) had been expected to moderate from a 1.8 percent gain in December.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, also cooling from the previous month’s rise of 4.9 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on its website.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted producer inflation would ease to 4.4 percent in January.

Sources have told Reuters that China’s government will maintain a 3 percent consumer inflation target for 2018, suggesting policymakers are not foreseeing any sharp price rises. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.