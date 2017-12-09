China Nov CPI rises 1.7 y/y; PPI up 5.8 pct y/y, below forecasts

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China’s consumer inflation slowed more than expected to 1.7 percent in November, official data showed on Saturday.

The annual consumer price index (CPI) had been expected to rise 1.8 percent compared with an increase of 1.9 percent in October.

Producer prices rose 5.8 percent from a year earlier, compared with the previous month’s rise of 6.9 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Saturday,

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the PPI would rise 5.9 percent in November on an annual basis.