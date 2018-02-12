FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 9:22 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-China Jan new loans hit record 2.9 trln yuan, blow past expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended a record 2.9 trillion yuan ($458.3 billion) in net new yuan loans in January, well above analysts’ expectations and almost five times as much as in December.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans of 2 trillion yuan, up sharply from December’s 584.4 billion yuan.

Chinese banks tend to front-load loans early in the year to get higher-quality customers and win market share, but the January figure was more than highest estimate by economists in a Reuters poll.

Broad M2 money supply grew 8.6 percent in January from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Monday, beating forecasts for an expansion of 8.4 percent and compared with 8.2 percent in December.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 13.2 percent from a year earlier, faster than an expected 12.5 percent rise and compared with a rise of 12.7 percent in December.

China’s banks extended a record 13.53 trillion yuan in new loans last year, up 7 percent from 2016, despite a government drive to reduce risks in the financial system from a rapid build-up in debt. ($1 = 6.3282 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

