FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to publish code of conduct for SOEs investing overseas-China Daily
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 19, 2017 / 12:11 AM / a day ago

China to publish code of conduct for SOEs investing overseas-China Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - China will soon release a code of conduct for state-owned enterprises making outbound investments as the country looks to curb risks to its financial security, the China Daily newspaper reported citing an unnamed state planning official.

The code of conduct will be similar to regulations published on Monday targeting private companies, the newspaper quoted the official with China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) as saying.

A blacklist naming companies which have violated rules will also be established, China Daily said, citing a second unnamed government source.

Beijing has been stepping up scrutiny of outbound investment after a surge in international deals last year fuelled concerns that some deals were being used to disguise capital flight as the yuan currency weakened.

The rules published on Monday urged private companies to strengthen risk controls and safety measures in overseas investments as well as set up contingency plans.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.