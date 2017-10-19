FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China Sept coal output rises as miners return from safety checks
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 19, 2017 / 3:04 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-China Sept coal output rises as miners return from safety checks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sept. Coal output +7.6 pct y/y at 298 mln T

* Jan.-Sept. output +5.7 pct y/y at 3 bln T (Adds details.)

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China’s coal production rose slightly in September from a month earlier, as miners increased operations to take advantage of rising prices after environmental and safety checks in August curbed output, data showed on Thursday.

China produced 298 million tonnes of coal last month, up 2.4 percent from August and 7.6 percent from a year ago, data released by the National Statistics Bureau showed on Thursday.

Over the first nine months of the year coal production reached 3 billion tonnes, up 5.7 percent from the same period a year ago.

The production of coke used in steelmaking fell 7.1 percent in September to 36.45 million tonnes, with year-to-date output reaching 331.81 million tonnes, up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.