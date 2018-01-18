China 2017 crude oil throughput +5 pct y/y at 567.77 mln T -stats bureau

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) -
* China Dec non-ferrous output +2.8 pct y/y at 4.72 mln tonnes - stats bureau
* China 2017 non-ferrous output +3 pct y/y at 53.78 mln tonnes - stats bureau
* China 2017 power generation +5.7 pct y/y at 6.28 tln kwh - stats bureau
* China Dec coke output -7.1 pct y/y at 35.09 mln tonnes - stats bureau
* China Dec power generation +6 pct y/y at 569.9 bln kwh - stats bureau
* China 2017 coke output -3.3 pct at y/y 431.43 mln tonnes - stats bureau
* China 2017 beef output +1.3 pct y/y at 7.3 mln tonnes; poultry output +0.5 pct y/y at 19 mln tonnes - stats bureau
* China 2017 pork production +0.8 pct y/y at 53.4 mln tonnes; pig herd -0.4 pct y/y - stats bureau
* China 2017 crude oil throughput +5 pct y/y at 567.77 mln tonnes - stats bureau
* China 2017 crude steel output +5.7 pct y/y at 831.73 mln tonnes - stats bureau
* China 2017 slaughtered hogs +0.5 pct y/y at 688.6 mln heads - stats bureau
* China Dec crude oil throughput +3.3 pct y/y at 49.11 mln tonnes - stats bureau
* China Dec crude steel output +1.8 pct y/y at 67.05 mln tonnes - stats bureau (Reporting by Tom Daly)