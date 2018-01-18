FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
The Trump Effect
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Science
Arts
#Basic Materials
January 18, 2018 / 7:14 AM / a day ago

China 2017 crude oil throughput +5 pct y/y at 567.77 mln T -stats bureau

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) -

* China Dec non-ferrous output +2.8 pct y/y at 4.72 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China 2017 non-ferrous output +3 pct y/y at 53.78 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China 2017 power generation +5.7 pct y/y at 6.28 tln kwh - stats bureau

* China Dec coke output -7.1 pct y/y at 35.09 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Dec power generation +6 pct y/y at 569.9 bln kwh - stats bureau

* China 2017 coke output -3.3 pct at y/y 431.43 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China 2017 beef output +1.3 pct y/y at 7.3 mln tonnes; poultry output +0.5 pct y/y at 19 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China 2017 pork production +0.8 pct y/y at 53.4 mln tonnes; pig herd -0.4 pct y/y - stats bureau

* China 2017 crude oil throughput +5 pct y/y at 567.77 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China 2017 crude steel output +5.7 pct y/y at 831.73 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China 2017 slaughtered hogs +0.5 pct y/y at 688.6 mln heads - stats bureau

* China Dec crude oil throughput +3.3 pct y/y at 49.11 mln tonnes - stats bureau

* China Dec crude steel output +1.8 pct y/y at 67.05 mln tonnes - stats bureau (Reporting by Tom Daly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.