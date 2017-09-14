UPDATE 1-China Aug power output rises 4.8 pct yr-on-yr -stats bureau

(Adds table, breakdown by electricity source) BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China generated 594.5 billion kilowatt-hours of power in August, up 4.8 percent compared with the same month last year, as the volume of electricity produced from all sources increased, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday. Over the first eight months of the year as a whole, power generation reached 4.17 trillion kWh, up 6.5 percent compared with the same period of 2016. Hydropower volumes rose 5.0 percent in August, but fell 2.1 percent over the first eight months. Thermal electricity, generated almost entirely by coal-fired capacity, grew 3.5 percent in August and rose 7.2 percent over the first eight months as a whole. Below is a breakdown of the power sources measured in kWh: Aug Percent Jan-Aug Percent change change yr-on-yr yr-on-yr Power 594.5 4.8 4.17 6.5 billion trillion Thermal 431.0 3.5 3.09 7.2 billion trillion Hydro 11.68 5.0 702.4 -2.1 billion billion Nuclear 23.0 14.2 161.5 18.4 billion billion Wind 18.3 24.3 1.72 19.4 billion billion Solar 5.5 18.7 40.9 34.0 billion billion (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)