FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China Aug power output rises 4.8 pct yr-on-yr -stats bureau
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 14, 2017 / 3:13 AM / in a month

UPDATE 1-China Aug power output rises 4.8 pct yr-on-yr -stats bureau

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds table, breakdown by electricity source)
    BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China generated 594.5 billion
kilowatt-hours of power in August, up 4.8 percent compared with
the same month last year, as the volume of electricity produced
from all sources increased, data from the National Bureau of
Statistics showed on Thursday.
    Over the first eight months of the year as a whole, power
generation reached 4.17 trillion kWh, up 6.5 percent compared
with the same period of 2016.
    Hydropower volumes rose 5.0 percent in August, but fell 2.1
percent over the first eight months. 
    Thermal electricity, generated almost entirely by coal-fired
capacity, grew 3.5 percent in August and rose 7.2 percent over
the first eight months as a whole.    
    Below is a breakdown of the power sources measured in kWh:  
  
        
                   Aug     Percent    Jan-Aug      Percent
                           change                  change 
                          yr-on-yr                yr-on-yr
   Power         594.5         4.8     4.17            6.5
               billion               trillion  
  Thermal        431.0         3.5       3.09          7.2
               billion               trillion  
    Hydro        11.68         5.0      702.4         -2.1
               billion                billion  
  Nuclear         23.0        14.2      161.5         18.4
               billion                billion  
    Wind          18.3        24.3       1.72         19.4
               billion                billion  
   Solar        5.5           18.7       40.9         34.0
               billion                billion  
    

 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.