UPDATE 1-China July power output highest in monthly records back to 2014 -stats bureau
#Energy
August 14, 2017 / 2:40 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-China July power output highest in monthly records back to 2014 -stats bureau

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds table with breakdown by generation type)
    BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China's power generation in July
rose 8.6 percent from the same month a year earlier to 604.7
billion kilowatt hours (kWh), the highest in monthly records
dating back to May 2014, fueled by a jump in thermal power
generation, data showed on Monday.    
    Output of thermal power in the world's top consumer of coal
was the highest since December, the National Bureau of
Statistics data showed on Monday.
    Overall output for the January-July period gained 6.8
percent to 3.57 trillion kWh, the bureau said.
    Below is a breakdown of the power sources measured in kWh:  
  
        
                  July     Percent   Jan-July      Percent
                           change                  change 
                          yr-on-yr                yr-on-yr
   Power         604.7         8.6       3.57          6.8
               billion               trillion  
  Thermal        433.4        10.5       2.66          7.8
               billion               trillion  
    Hydro        124.6         0.2      585.7         -3.4
               billion                billion  
  Nuclear         23.1        16.5      138.5         19.1
               billion                billion  
    Wind          18.0        11.6       1.52         18.0
               billion                billion  
   Solar        5.6           26.7       35.2         36.3
               billion                billion  
    

 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and
Richard Pullin)

