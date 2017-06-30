China June factory activity quickens pace vs previous month - PMI

BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - Activity in China's manufacturing sector in June quickened from the previous month, an official survey showed on Friday, in a reassuring sign the world's second-biggest economy kept up a reasonable pace of growth after a solid first quarter.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 51.7 in June, compared with the previous month's 51.2 and above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

That was above the 51.0 level predicted in a Reuters survey of analysts. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)