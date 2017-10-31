FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Oct official factory PMI falls more than expected to 51.6
Sections
Featured
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
market analysis
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
commentary
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
syria
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 31, 2017 / 1:11 AM / a day ago

China Oct official factory PMI falls more than expected to 51.6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Growth in China’s manufacturing sector cooled more than expected in October in the face of a weakening property market and tighter pollution rules that are forcing many steels mills, smelters and factories to curtail production over the winter.

The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Tuesday stood at 51.6 in October, compared with 52.4 in September

It was the lowest reading since July’s 51.4, but remained well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the reading would come in at 52.0, easing marginally from a more than five-year high in September but still well above the recent trend.

A recovery for China’s manufacturing and industrial firms -- boosted by government spending, a resilient property market and unexpected strength in exports -- has helped the economy post better-than-expected growth of nearly 6.9 percent through the first nine months of this year.

The data will give global investors their first look at business conditions in China at the start of the fourth quarter, with the government’s war on winter smog adding to uncertainty amid early signs of a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.