FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China September official factory PMI rises to 52.4, highest since 2012
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 30, 2017 / 1:09 AM / 20 days ago

China September official factory PMI rises to 52.4, highest since 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China’s manufacturing activity grew faster than expected in September as factories cranked up production to take advantage of strong demand and high prices fuelled by a year-long building boom.

The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Saturday stood at 52.4 in September, compared to 51.7 in August and well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

That was the highest reading since April 2012.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the reading would come in at 51.5, easing marginally from August.

China’s long-ailing industrial sector is reporting its strongest earnings in years, fuelled by a government-led infrastructure spending spree, stronger factory-gate prices and a recovery in exports.

The economy grew by a faster-than-expected 6.9 percent in the first half of 2017, and looks set to easily meet the government’s full-year target of around 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.