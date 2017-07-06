FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PBOC says will strengthen its ability to adjust interest rates
#Banking and Financial News
July 6, 2017 / 10:26 AM / a month ago

PBOC says will strengthen its ability to adjust interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Thursday that it would strengthen its ability to adjust interest rates and improve the efficiency of its medium-term lending facility, standing lending facility and reverse repo operations in 2017.

In a report on financial market development in 2016, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would increase the yuan's flexibility against the dollar, actively guide and stabilise market expectations and balance cross-border capital flows.

It would also study and steadily push forward financial regulatory reform and improve the stability of financial institutions, as well as appropriately deal with some high-risk institutions this year. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

