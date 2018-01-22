UPDATE 1-Chinese power consumption climbed over 6 pct in 2017 -NEA

(Adds Dec data, table) BEIJING, Jan 22 (Reuters) - China's power consumption rose 6.6 percent in 2017 from the year before to 6.31 trillion kilowatt hours (kWh), according to data published on Monday by the National Energy Administration (NEA). The nation's industrial power consumption climbed 5.5 percent to 4.36 trillion kWh in 2017, the NEA said. China's total installed generation capacity reached 1,777.03 gigawatts (GW) by the end of 2017. The world's No.2 economy consumed a total of 574.6 billion kWh of electricity in December, up 7.4 percent from the year before, according to Reuters calculations based on the NEA data. Below is a table giving a breakdown of China's power consumption as well as other data for December and the 2017 full-year. For news and data on China's power market, please click . Dec* Y/Y* 2017 Y/Y Total Power 574.6 7.4 6.3 trln 6.6 consumption(bln kwh) Of which: Residential 67.7 10.4 869.5 7.8 Non-residential* 506.9 7 5.4 trln 6.3 Primary industry 8.1 11 115.5 7.3 Secondary 422.8 29.6 4.4 trln 5.5 industry of which: light industry 66.3 5.9 749.3 7 heavy industry 348.8 5.9 3.6 trln 5.2 Tertiary industry 76 12.6 881.4 10.7 New installed 20.86 -40.5 133.7 10.1 power capacity(in GW) In which: Hydro 2.6 -6.1 12.87 9.2 Thermal 6.53 -56.2 45.78 -9.3 Total installed power 1,777.03 7.6 capacity(in GW) In which Thermal 1,106.04 4.3 Hydro 341.19 2.7 Nuclear 35.82 6.5 Wind 163.67 10.5 Solar 130.25 68.7 Power 270.00 -20.8 investment(bln yuan) In which: Hydro 61.80 0.1 Thermal 74 -33.9 Nuclear 39.50 -21.6 Transmission & 531.5 -2.2 distribution * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. Note: Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. Excludes units with capacity of less than 6 megawatts. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Vincent Lee; Editing by Joseph Radford)