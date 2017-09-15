China state planner approved 10.76 bln yuan of fixed-asset investment projects in August

BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China’s National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s top economic planner, said on Friday that it approved 10.76 billion yuan ($1.64 billion) of fixed-asset investment projects in August.

That was a sharp drop from the 165.5 billion yuan of fixed-asset investment project approvals in July, which was the highest since December.

China approved 463.8 billion yuan of fixed-asset investment projects in the first half of 2017. (Reporting by Yawen Chen; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)