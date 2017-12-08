China aims to build long-term property market mechanism - state media

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China’s politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, said on Friday it will focus on speeding up property market reform and establish a long-term mechanism for the market in 2018, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

China will seek solid progress in the battles against major risks of poverty and pollution in the next year, Xinhua said, citing a document released after a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The country will also strengthen work safety, it said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)