BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - China must contain household debt by controlling property bubbles, Yang Weimin, a senior Communist Party economic official said on the sidelines of the annual parliament session.

At the same briefing, the chairwoman of the Export-Import Bank of China, a policy bank, said that she hopes China’s financial regulators could effectively coordinate with each other to avoid regulatory arbitrage. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)