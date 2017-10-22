China property sales will slow in fourth quarter, prices stable-housing minister

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China’s property sales will slow in the fourth quarter and prices will remain stable, the housing minister said on Sunday.
The rapid rise of property prices has been contained and the government will keep measures consistent and not loosen control, Wang Menghui, head of China’s housing and urban-rural development ministry, told reporters at an briefing in Beijing.
China’s property market is currently health and stable, he added.
