China to step up checks on illegal financing of property - state media
November 3, 2017 / 7:51 AM / in a day

China to step up checks on illegal financing of property - state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China’s central bank, its banking regulator and the housing ministry have asked banks to step up checks on property downpayment sources, including income authenticity, state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

China will strictly prohibit developers and real estate agents from providing financing for property down payments, as well as preventing individual consumer loans from being misused in housing purchases. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

