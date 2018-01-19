China's outstanding housing loans up 20.9 pct y/y at end-Dec

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China’s yuan-denominated outstanding housing loans rose 20.9 percent from a year earlier to 32.2 trillion yuan ($5.03 trillion) at end-December, China’s central bank said on Friday.

It said the 2017 growth rate was 6.1 percentage points lower than that during 2016.

Outstanding individual mortgages at the end of December grew 22.2 percent to 21.9 trillion yuan, the data showed. ($1 = 6.3980 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)