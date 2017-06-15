FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China central bank leaves interest rates unchanged for reverse repos
June 15, 2017 / 1:54 AM / 2 months ago

China central bank leaves interest rates unchanged for reverse repos

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, despite its U.S. counterpart increasing its key policy rate overnight.

The rate for seven-day reverse repurchase agreements remained at 2.45 percent, the 14-day tenor at 2.60 percent and the 28-day tenor at 2.75 percent, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

Hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in March, the PBOC lifted short-term interest rates in what economists said was a bid to stave off capital outflows and keep the yuan stable.

China's benchmark one-year lending and deposit rates have remained unchanged since October 2015. (Reporting by John Ruwitch and Winni Zhou; Editing by Kim Coghill)

