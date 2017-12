SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Thursday raised interest rates for its reverse repos and medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans by 5 basis points, hours after an anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike.

Reverse repurchase agreements (repos)

- 7-day reverse repo rate, +5 bps to 2.50 pct

- 28-day reverse repo rate, +5 bps to 2.80 pct

MLFs

- One-year MLF rate, +5 bps to 3.25 pct