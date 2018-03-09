FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 1:24 AM / in 3 days

China outstanding total social financing up 11.2 pct y/y at end-Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing was 178.73 trillion yuan ($28.20 trillion) at the end of February, up 11.2 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

It is also an indicator of activity in China’s vast shadow banking sector, which authorities are trying to rein in as part of a broader campaign to contain and reduce systemic financial risks. ($1 = 6.3389 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)

