China outstanding total social financing up 12 pct y/y at end-2017

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing was 174.64 trillion yuan ($26.97 trillion) at the end of 2017, up 12 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

It is also an indicator of activity in China’s vast shadow banking sector, which authorities are trying to rein in as part of a broader campaign to contain systemic financial risks. ($1 = 6.4753 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)