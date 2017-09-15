FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China August total social financing rises to 1.48 trln yuan
September 15, 2017 / 8:11 AM / a month ago

China August total social financing rises to 1.48 trln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, rose to 1.48 trillion yuan ($226.02 billion) in August from 1.22 trillion yuan in July, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales. It can also hints at trends in China’s vast shadow banking sector. ($1 = 6.5480 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

