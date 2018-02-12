China Jan total social financing surges to 3.06 trln yuan

BEIJING, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China’s total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, surged to 3.06 trillion yuan ($483.55 billion) in January from 1.14 trillion yuan in December, data from the central bank showed on Monday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

The economic barometer has become a gauge of fundraising trends and can provide hints of activity in China’s vast and unregulated shadow banking sector.

Chinese authorities have been trying to clamp down on riskier forms of lending as part of a broader campaign to contain and reduce systemic financial risks. ($1 = 6.3282 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)