China's centrally owned firms' asset-liability ratio at 66.3 pct by end-2017

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The asset-liability ratio of China’s centrally owned firms was at 66.3 percent at the end of 2017, down 0.4 percentage points from a year ago, the state asset regulator said on Wednesday.

Total profit of enterprises owned by central government rose by 15.2 percent last year to 1.42 trillion yuan ($221.03 billion), the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission said in a statement handed out before a briefing in Beijing.

State radio reported on Monday that profits rose by more than 15 percent in 2017, marking the fastest growth in five years.