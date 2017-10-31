FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Oct steel PMI falls to 6-mth low as resources prices slump, order growth slows
#Basic Materials
October 31, 2017 / 2:11 AM / in a day

China Oct steel PMI falls to 6-mth low as resources prices slump, order growth slows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Growth in China’s booming steel industry fell to a six-month low in October as a government crackdown on winter air pollution sent prices of some raw materials tumbling and new order growth slowed, according to a sector survey released on Tuedsay.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the steel sector fell to 52.3 in October from 53.7 in September, data from the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP) showed.

But it held for a sixth month above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

A sub-index for new orders fell sharply in October to 55.9 from 60.6 in September.

A reading on raw material purchase prices in October fell to 44.1 from 60.2 the previous month, indicating prices fell after rising strongly earlier in the year.

China has posted better-than-expected economic growth of nearly 6.9 percent through the first nine months of this year, fuelled largely by a recovery in its industrial and manufacturing sector due to strong government infrastructure spending, a resilient property market and unexpected strength in exports.

Recent data, however, showed property and construction activity were starting to cool under the weight of repeated government measures to curb heated housing prices. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Elias Glenn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
