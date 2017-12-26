FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Nov coal imports from Australia slip on port congestion -customs
Sections
Featured
A business where human bodies were butchered, packaged and sold
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
A business where human bodies were butchered, packaged and sold
What to watch in 2018
Commentary
What to watch in 2018
Airbus ready to axe A380 if it fails to win Emirates deal
Airbus ready to axe A380 if it fails to win Emirates deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 26, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 2 days ago

China's Nov coal imports from Australia slip on port congestion -customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Chinese imports of coal from key supplier Australia slipped in November from a year ago, customs data showed, hit by a month-long traffic congestion in Australian ports.

Shipments from Australia COA-AUCN-IMP fell 0.3 percent in November from the same month a year ago to 5.59 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday. That was down from last month’s 5.61 million tonnes.

Arrivals from Russia COA-RUCN-IMP rose 10.9 percent from a year earlier to 1.92 million tonnes in November, while imports from Mongolia COA-MNCN-IMP were down 17.8 percent at 2.76 million tonnes, customs data showed.

Indonesian coal supplies COA-IDCN-IMP tumbled 33.9 percent from a year ago to 3.41 million tonnes. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.