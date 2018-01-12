FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China 2017 coal imports highest since 2014 - customs
#Basic Materials
January 12, 2018 / 3:44 AM / a day ago

China 2017 coal imports highest since 2014 - customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) -

* China Dec steel products imports 1.2 mln tonnes - customs

* China Dec coal imports 22.74 mln tonnes - customs

* China 2017 coal imports 270.9 mln tonnes, up 6.1 pct - customs; highest since 2014

* China Dec crude oil imports 33.7 mln tonnes - customs

* China Dec refined oil products imports 2.74 mln tonnes - customs

* China 2017 refined oil product imports 29.64 mln tonnes, up 6.4 pct - customs

* China Dec natural gas imports 7.89 mln tonnes - customs

* China Dec soybean imports 9.55 mln tonnes - customs

* China Dec iron ore imports 84.14 mln tonnes - customs

* China Dec unwrought copper imports 450,000 tonnes - customs (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin)


